Virginia Towns Enforce Trick Or Treating Restrictions

Halloween is a pretty fun holiday. It's especially fun for kids because they get to go around and get candy with their friends and stay up watching Halloween movies. Well in these Virginia towns, they have put official restrictions on Halloween, including an AGE LIMIT for trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-treating can only happen between 6 pm and 8 pm and if you are more than 12-years-old, you can count yourself out, because you are not allowed to trick-or-treat! And if you DO go trick-or-treating, you can expect a fine.

Now when you hit your teenage years and you're still trick-or-treating, it seems a little strange

I'd rather have some teenagers trick-or-treating though if it means they are (mostly) staying out of trouble. But to be 12-years-old and told you're not allowed to trick-or-treat? That's a little aggressive.

12-year-old kids are still in middle school and are barely out of elementary school. They're still kids and they should be allowed to enjoy things that other kids get to do.

So what do trick-or-treaters have to do? Show their ID to the people passing out candy like it's the liquor store? Strange times in Virginia.