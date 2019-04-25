Andy Grammer Singing 'Don't Give Up On Me' With Kids Will Make Your Heart Melt

"This is going to sound like I'm being over the top, but this was one of my favorite days of my life. It really was."

Andy Grammer was nearly brought to tears after performing his hit song 'Don't Give Up On Me' with a chorus at PS22 elementary school full of 10-year-olds.

The powerful performance was posted on Grammer's Facebook page Wednesday night.

"You guys brought me to tears. That was really, really special. Thank you so much," Grammer told the PS22 chorus.

The song itself is super emotional, as we've heard on Q104 plenty of times. But there was something truly special, like Grammer said, hearing it with the kids backing him live.

So emotional. Thanks for sharing, Andy!