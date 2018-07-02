SOS! Watch Out For Algal Blooms In Cleveland!

The beaches were open this week even though they probably should have been closed!

You might hear about algae blooms and be confused, but don't worry, we got you covered.

When you hear about an algal bloom, it is most likely referring to E. Coli bacterial levels which overtake the quality standard.

Basically if there's a major algal bloom, you shouldn't go swimming!

According to the Ohio Department of Health, algal blooms could create skin blisters and rashes.

And don't even think about drinking or imbibing this stuff...you could experience diarrhea, vomiting and come across issues with breath intake.

Please be safe during your summer!