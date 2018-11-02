Wedding & Honeymoon Trends For 2019

As we prepare for the annual Q104 Bridal Fair -- save the date 2/10/19 -- we can't help but ask... what are the wedding trends for next year?

Here's what's going on according to Renée Strauss and Pamela Strauss-Goldman, the co-founders of Wedaways.com.

Here's what to know:

Heritage Return: one of the top initiators of a destination wedding today is what is known as "heritage return". The wedding will often be the first opportunity a couple has to return to their land of origin (or the land of ancestry for one of the partners). This is why Ireland and Italy are incredibly popular for destination weddings.

Wedaways works with couples all around the country as well as hotels, resorts, and other wedding venues all around the world, for destination wedding and honeymoon planning, so the company truly has their fingers on the pulse of what Millennials and other couples seek.