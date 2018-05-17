Welshly Arms To Perform National Anthem At Cavs Game 3

It's about to be legendary on Saturday night at the Q thanks to Cleveland's own Welshly Arms.

The band announced on it's Facebook page that it will be performing the national anthem for the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Q against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night!

For more on Welshly Arms, check out their visit with us from back in January!

Remember when they played 'Legendary' in-studio? Epic! Check out what they had to say about the song!