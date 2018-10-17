What You Need To Know For Cavs Opening Night Sunday

Cavaliers basketball returns to Quicken Loans Arena for Opening Night at The Q Driven by Goodyear on Sunday, October 21st at 6:00 p.m. when the Cavs host the Atlanta Hawks.

“BE THE FIGHT,” a declaration of focus, attitude and unity that boldly punctuates the Cavaliers long-standing DNA statement “All for One. One for All,” is the call to action for the 2018-19 season. With the team ready to compete at a high level, fans can look forward to watching a fast-paced, exciting style of play executed by hard work and dedication on both ends of the floor.

Every fan in attendance will receive a wine-colored Opening Night “BE THE FIGHT” Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic to proudly show unity for creating the best home court advantage in the NBA.

DRIVEN BY GOODYEAR

The Cavs are proud to join Goodyear in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the company’s historic roots in competitive basketball during the Cavaliers 2018-19 season.



All fans will receive an Opening Night Driven by Goodyear Cavs poster that features a mashup of three of the current Cavaliers jerseys, and on the reverse side features the Goodyear Wingfoots inaugural jersey, a nod to the 100th Anniversary of one the original pro basketball teams in the country.

As part of the 100th Anniversary Celebration, Goodyear teamed up with the Cavaliers to create two life-sized tire-based sculptures representing a Cleveland Cavaliers player and a Goodyear Wingfoots player. Fans attending Cavs games and all arena events are invited to take photos with these unique pieces of tire art.

The Cavalier and Wingfoot will be on display in the Quicken Loans Arena Arcade area outside of Section 128 on The Q’s main concourse. It took a combined 218 Goodyear tires, cut by hand, to create the player sculptures who stand over 7 feet tall and weigh a total of 400 lbs. They contain 3120 hidden screws and took artist Blake McFarland 414 hours to complete both statues.

The Cavalier is 7’5” tall & weighs 215 lbs.

The Wingfoot is 7’ tall & weighs 195 lbs.

All lettering & logos were hand cut & hand painted for a realistic look.

Over 3120 hidden screws were used to hold each tire in place.

It took 414 hrs to complete both sculptures.#Wingfoots100 pic.twitter.com/xBNsir9jk4 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 17, 2018

The 100th Anniversary pays homage to Goodyear’s long-standing basketball heritage in Northeast Ohio and beyond. Goodyear’s basketball history dates back to 1918 with the Akron-based Goodyear Wingfoots, a recreation team founded by Goodyear to test rubber in the soles of athletic shoes. The Goodyear Wingfoots won the first National Basketball League title in 1937 and captured the Amateur Athletic Union National Championship in 1964. Goodyear remains an important piece of professional basketball today, with the company’s iconic Wingfoot logo featured on the Cavaliers jersey as part of the team partnership.



Doors to Quicken Loans Arena will open at 4:00 p.m., approximately 2 hours before tipoff for fans to enjoy activities on The Q’s concourse including face painting, sign making and more. Fans can look forward to the well-known electric atmosphere inside The Q that makes attending a Cavaliers home game an incredible fan entertainment experience. A new player introduction video will capture the new era of Cavs basketball on the HUMONGOTRON. The popular Cavalier Girls dance team, Scream Team hip hop troupe, and Q-Stix drumline are back with exciting, new routines to keep the fun and energy going along with the unpredictable antics of fan-favorite mascots Cavs Moondog and Sir C.C.



THE ALL FOR FUN TOUR

Ahead of Opening Night at The Q, the Cavs All For Fun Tour will be at Cleveland Public Square on Thursday, October 18th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The All For Fun Tour brings the excitement of Cavaliers basketball to fans with an interactive tour bus full of Cavs activities and fun for all ages! Cavs mascots Moondog and Sir C.C., as well as members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team, will be on-site to greet fans. The first 300 fans who visit the All For Fun Tour at Public Square, and sign up for a FREE Wine & Gold Nation profile on profile.cavs.com, will receive a slice of Papa John’s pizza. Saucy Brew Works will also be on site with discount offers for fans!



TRAFFIC & PARKING REMINDER:

Fans should expect delays, prepare accordingly, and are urged to arrive early and allow extra time for parking and entering the arena.



• It is strongly encouraged to carpool, use RTA, or Lyft to the arena.

• For information on RTA routes, schedules and services call the RTAnswerline at (216) 621-9500 or visit www.rideRTA.com.



Parking in the Gateway East Garage will be limited, so fans are encouraged to purchase parking in advance. Additional parking options in the Gateway District can be found here. Detailed information on how construction will impact fans attending games is provided at TheQTransformaton.com.