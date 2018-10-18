Decorating Early Might Just Make You Happier

It's no secret that we love Christmas.

Sure, we enjoy the other seasons and holidays just as much and of course we love to tease listeners about flipping the switch to holiday music at the first sight of a drop in temperature. But, we too question how early is too early to get ready for Christmas?

While the majority of folks are firm believers that those lights and trees shouldn't be taken out of the attic until after Thanksgiving -- some even wait until December 1st -- we just learned that there is a definite upside of prepping a bit earlier.

It could very well make you happier. And, in our opinion, there is no such thing as putting a timeline happiness!

"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood," psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told UNILAD. "Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement."

Well, Steve... we see your point! Why hold off until the calendar and society says it is okay to start decorating?

Amy Morin, psychotherapist and best-selling author of 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do, also told our friends at UNILAD that the nostalgia the holidays trigger may also have a positive impact on people.

"Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity," she said. "For many putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods. It may be a bittersweet feeling. Perhaps the holidays serve as a reminder of when a loved one was still alive. Or maybe looking at a Christmas tree reminds someone of what life was like when they still believed in Santa. For people who have lost a loved one, the holidays may serve as a reminder of happy times they had with that person in the past. Decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual."

So, you see, it's more than okay to put up your holiday decorations whenever you please. And, in our opinion, the same thinking behind these studies can go for any holiday. Are you a major fan of Halloween? Bust out the black cats. Is Thanksgiving more your style? Display your cornucopia proudly. Don't worry about what others think and do not put a timeline on your own happiness. You do you, friend!

Happy decorating -- literally!