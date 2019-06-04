LaureLive 2019 Parking & Shuttle Info

Here is all your parking/shuttle info needs for LaureLive June 8 & 9, 2019!

Visit LaureLive.com for maps and more info

There is no on-site parking at LaureLive. On-site parking and drop-off is not permitted. All Rideshare, Limousine, third-party drop-offs and pick-ups – including anyone dropping off friends or family – takes place very safely at the Westwood Elementary School (13738 Caves Rd., Novelty, OH 44072) located 1.2 miles from the LaureLive entrance. The police managing the entrance will not allow drop-off/pick-up efforts to take place on Fairmount Road at the entrance. Please be careful, please be safe, and use Westwood – it is too close not to use. This also includes motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, pogo sticks, unicycles and walkers. All parking and shuttle service is complimentary.

Due to the high demand for tickets to the 2019 LaureLive Music Festival, we have added an parking lot to our list of lots – The Cleveland Metroparks (also known as the Polo Fields). If you are coming to LaureLive from Chagrin Falls, Bainbridge, Moreland Hills, Solon, Twinsburg, Hudson, Orange or areas of Pepper Pike, this will be the most convenient lot for you.

Ursuline College (BLUE Lot): 2550 Lander Rd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124General Public (NO VIP) + ADA Shuttles (ADA guests should wait for the ADA Shuttle at the designated white tent in the parking lot)

Convenient for Pepper Pike, Beachwood, Shaker Hts, Cleveland Hts, Mayfield Hts, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, University Hts and Medina, Brecksville, Broadview Hts, Mansfield, Columbus, Erie, PA and the west side of Cleveland exiting I-271 at Brainard.



Convenient for Pepper Pike, Beachwood, Shaker Hts, Cleveland Hts, Mayfield Hts, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, University Hts and Medina, Brecksville, Broadview Hts, Mansfield, Columbus, Erie, PA and the west side of Cleveland exiting I-271 at Brainard. Gilmour Academy (GREEN Lot): 34001 Cedar Rd, Gates Mills, OH 44040

VIP, General Public + ADA Shuttles (ADA guests should wait for the ADA Shuttle at the designated white tent in the parking lot)

Convenient for Hunting Valley, Mayfield Hts, Mayfield Village, Gates Mills, areas of Pepper Pike, located off of Route 91 just north of Cedar Road.



VIP, General Public + ADA Shuttles (ADA guests should wait for the ADA Shuttle at the designated white tent in the parking lot) Convenient for Hunting Valley, Mayfield Hts, Mayfield Village, Gates Mills, areas of Pepper Pike, located off of Route 91 just north of Cedar Road. West Geauga High School (RED Lot): 13401 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, OH 44026

VIP, General Public

Convenient for Chesterland, Russell, eastern Chagrin Falls, Bainbridge, Newbury, Mentor, Willoughby, located off of Route 306 north of Fairmount Road.



VIP, General Public Convenient for Chesterland, Russell, eastern Chagrin Falls, Bainbridge, Newbury, Mentor, Willoughby, located off of Route 306 north of Fairmount Road. Westwood Elementary School (ORANGE Lot): 13738 Caves Road, Novelty, OH 44072

Staff/Ride Share and Drop-Off ONLY. NO Public Parking



Staff/Ride Share and Drop-Off ONLY. NO Public Parking Metroparks Polo Field Lots (YELLOW Lot): 3850 Chagrin River Rd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022

VIP, General Public

A special parking area at each lot is designated for our VIP ticket holders. Space is limited, first come first served.

SHUTTLE SCHEDULE

Shuttles between the parking lots and Laurelive/Butler Campus begin running from 10:30AM until the venue is cleared (approximately 12:00am on Saturday and 11:00pm on Sunday).

In-bound shuttles depart every 10 minutes or when full.

Out-bound shuttles depart immediately after unload and pick-up of waiting passengers at color-coded tent stops.