2018 Cleveland Fireworks Schedule!
Get your fireworks on and celebrate our independence
JUNE 30th
Brunswick: Brunswick High School, 10:30pm
Fairview Park: Bohlken Park, Dusk
Jackson Township: 7660 Fulton Drive, Dusk
Kent: Downtown Kent, 10pm
Mayfield Heights, The Grove, 10pm (Rain date is 7/1)
Portage Lakes, New State Park Beach and Lake, 10pm
JULY 1ST
Brecksville: Brecksville Home Days, 10pm
Conneaut: Lakeview Park, 10pm
Warrensville Heights: Warrensville Heights High School, Dusk
North Olmstead: Great Northern Mall (7pm-dusk)
JULY 2nd
Boardman – Boardman Park, 8pm
JULY 3rd
Auburn Township: Kenston High School, Dusk
Avon Lake: Weiss Field 6pm-10:30pm
Bratenahl: Village Park, Dusk
Canton: McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 9pm
Chardon: Chardon High School, Dusk
Elyria: West Park, Dusk
Hiram: Hiram College, 9:30pm
Independence: Elmwood Park, 7-10pm
Massillon: Tommy Henrich Boulevard, 9:30pm
Medina: Medina High School
North Ridgeville: South Central Park, 7pm-9:30pm
Solon: Solon Community Park, Dusk
Twinsburg: Perici Amphitheater, 7-11pm
Wadsworth: Downtown, 7-10:30pm
JULY 4th:
Alliance: Silver Park, Dusk
Akron: Main Street, 9:45
Ashland: Community Stadium, dusk
Aurora: Aurora West Pioneer Ballfields, 9:45pm
Avon: Sprenger Stadium, following Lake Erie Crushers game which starts at 7:05
Bay Village: Cahoon Park, 9:45pm
Berea: Coe Lake, 10pm
Cleveland: Flats, Dusk
Eastlake: Classic Park, 7:30-10:30pm
Fairlawn: Bicentennial Park, 10pm
Geneva on the Lake, Golf Course, 10pm
Lakeside: dock, 9:45
Lakewood: Lakewood Park, 9:30pm
Lorain: Mile Long Pier, 10pm
Mentor: Civic Centrer Park, 8pm
Newton Falls, City Park, 10pm
North Canton, 7th Street, 7-10pm
Norwalk: Huron County Fairgrounds, 9pm
Oberlin: Oberlin Rec Complex, Dusk
Port Clinton: Water Works Park , 10pm
Spencer: Firestone Park, Dusk
Strongsville: Foltz Athletic Fields, 10pm
Valley City: Mill Stream Park, Dusk
Warren: W.D. Packard Music Hall, 8pm
Westlake: Clague Park, Dusk
Willowick: Classic Park 7:30-10:30pm
Willoughby: South High School, 9:45pm
Wooster, Kinney Building, 10pm
JULY 6th
Cleveland, Mall B, Concert at 9, Fireworks after 10
Hudson, Barlow Farm Park, 10pm
Painesville, Painesville Speedway, after the races
Progressive Field, After the game, 7:10pm
JULY 7th
Middleburg Heights: Central Park, 9:30pm
Orrville, Downtown, 10:15pm
JULY 8th
Fairport Harbor: Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach, Dusk