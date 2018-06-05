Credit USA Today Images

'White Boy Rick' First Trailer Has Arrived

Parts of the movie were filmed in Cleveland last year

June 5, 2018
Oh man, take a look at the first sneak peak to White Boy Rick.

The American crime drama is about Richard Wershe Jr., a 14 year old in the 1980s who became the youngest informant for the FBI in the entire agency. Matthew McConaughey plays Richard Wershe, who is trying to hold his family together in Detroit.

The movie is dropping on September 18th!

You can kind of see parts of Cleveland and Lakewood in the trailer. Go back and watch it again and tell us what parts of the city you recognize!

