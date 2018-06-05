'White Boy Rick' First Trailer Has Arrived

Oh man, take a look at the first sneak peak to White Boy Rick.

Video of WHITE BOY RICK - Official Trailer (HD)

The American crime drama is about Richard Wershe Jr., a 14 year old in the 1980s who became the youngest informant for the FBI in the entire agency. Matthew McConaughey plays Richard Wershe, who is trying to hold his family together in Detroit.

The movie is dropping on September 18th!

You can kind of see parts of Cleveland and Lakewood in the trailer. Go back and watch it again and tell us what parts of the city you recognize!