Getting To Know Jess Glynne: Q104 Lounge Artist

We are happy to announce that Atlantic Recording artist Jess Glynne will be joining us for a Q104 Lounge Session on Thursday, January 31st!

Do you want to see Jess Glynne in the Q Lounge (and up close and personal setting) this Thursday at 4 pm?

You probably know Jess from her feature on Clean Bandit's 'Rather Be,' but outside of just that, Jess has a powerhouse voice that we can't wait to hear live!

Her debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, is one of the defining British pop records of its era. It debuted at number one, spawning 12 million worldwide singles sales, 39 weeks on the UK top 10, 2.5 billion Spotify streams, a sold out UK arena tour, Brit, MTV: EMA, Ivor Novello, MOBO, Q and Glamour award nominations.

What type of music does Jess Glynne bring? Well, it's hard to define. Jess brokers the hinterlands between pop, soul, R&B and house music.

Jess would like you to know that she wants to tell the truths young women want to hear about their concerns, the loves that build them up and let them down; the aspirations and dreams that might turn sour but you’ll smile through them anyway. For this exact theme in her music, you'll want to give her latest single, 'Thursday,' a thorough listen.

You can also catch Jess Glynne as the supporting act this spring at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, opening for Leon Bridges on May 5th right here in Cleveland.

Born and raised in North London, she sings because she loves to and writes songs because she wants answers to her own emotional quandaries. Let's all give Jess a warm U.S. welcome when she visits Cleveland!

