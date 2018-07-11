Rumors Swirl Over New iPhone Colors!
Red, yellow, blue, green ... what else?
July 11, 2018
Rumors are coming in from every direction about what Apple is coming out with, and we're pretty close to the September release date when Apple drops new news!
Apparently the upcoming iPhone X Plus will be available in white, black and gold.
The LCD iPhone will be coming in blue, red, orange and the regular white and grey colors.
Do you like color on your phone? Or are you feeling old school with your iPhone?