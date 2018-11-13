Let It Snow: Winter Driving Safety Tips

Winter in Cleveland... also referred to as a commuter's nightmare.

Here are some tips as to how to drive safe when the snow starts falling.

  • Buckle up.
  • Don't drive impaired (duh).
  • Don't drive distracted -- no texting!!!!
  • Avoid using cruise control.
  • Allow more stopping room in front of you -- aka don't ride on other cars' butts!
  • Be mindful of black ice -- just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's not there.
  • Drive slow, it's okay. Just be sure to use the slow lane if you're on a highway.
  • Use lower gears on hills and slopes.
  • Alwayas be prepared.
