How Do I Mail Letters To Santa Claus?
All the details here!
November 9, 2018
Few things in life are better than seeing the excitement of a child believing in Santa Claus. The US Postal Service can help spread the magic with their Letters From Santa program.
Here's what you have to do:
- Have your child write a letter to Santa
- Place it in an envelope addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole
- Write a personalized response and be sure to sign it From Santa
- Place the response into another envelope and address it to your child
- Make sure the return address is Santa Claus, North Pole
- Get a first-class stamp and put everything inside of a letter addressed to the sender below
NORTH POLE POSTMARK
POSTMASTER
4141 POSTMARK DR
ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998
Send the letters by December 8th to give Santa's helpers plenty of time to get the letter back before Christmas.
Here are some tips from the Postal Service:
- To save paper, write on the back of your child’s letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.
- When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year. For example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.
For more details on how to mail a letter to Santa Claus, click here.