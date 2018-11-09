How Do I Mail Letters To Santa Claus?

Few things in life are better than seeing the excitement of a child believing in Santa Claus. The US Postal Service can help spread the magic with their Letters From Santa program.

Here's what you have to do:

Have your child write a letter to Santa

Place it in an envelope addressed to Santa Claus, North Pole

Write a personalized response and be sure to sign it From Santa

Place the response into another envelope and address it to your child

Make sure the return address is Santa Claus, North Pole

Get a first-class stamp and put everything inside of a letter addressed to the sender below

NORTH POLE POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

4141 POSTMARK DR

ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

Send the letters by December 8th to give Santa's helpers plenty of time to get the letter back before Christmas.

Here are some tips from the Postal Service:

To save paper, write on the back of your child’s letter. If you keep them together, your child will also be able to recall what he or she wrote.

When responding as Santa, make the response as personal as possible by highlighting your child’s accomplishments over the past year. For example, helping around the house, receiving good grades in a particular subject at school or participating in community service activities.

For more details on how to mail a letter to Santa Claus, click here.