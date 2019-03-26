No More Flights To Iceland From Cleveland!

Cleveland.com reports that Icelandair is cancelling its non-stop Cleveland to Reykjavik route that was slated to return to Hopkins airport locally on May 17th.

The cancellation of service is linked to Boeing’s 737 Max 8 airplanes being grounded after that specific type of airplane experienced two crashes within five months.

If you are ready this and you're like ... I already booked a trip to Iceland this summer! What do I do?

If you did book on Icelandair already, you will be rebooked through a connecting city (or offered a refund).

Bummer! Iceland is one of the most gorgeous countries in the world, and with cheap flights out of Cleveland, it had been a popular European vacation spot for many mid-westerners.

Cleveland Hopkins 'International' Airport now has no non-stop flights to Europe.

Read more details on the cancellation and the Boeing 737 debacle here.