Disney's 'Christopher Robin' Is A Simple, Funny Tale For Parents And Kids

The stories and adventures of Winnie The Pooh and his friends have been told many times over before, but 'Christopher Robin' feels fresh.

I love a good coming-of-age story, and while 'Christopher Robin' doesn't exactly come of age in the movie, the adult version of Mr. Robin, now working for a luggage company called Winslow Enterprises, re-discovers his youth. And that version of storytelling is a brilliant new twist on a recylcled coming-of-age brand.

Its an excursion you've never been on before.

The story is uncomplicated. While Christopher goes back to the Hundred Acre Wood, Pooh and friends also sojourn out into "Lon-Don," as they call it, and the hi-jinks and hilarity that follow are beautifully told.

Those are the kind of simple things that really make you laugh, such as the pronunciation of silly things like London. Whether its "Boring School" instead of "Boarding School" or mis-hearing "Woozles" instead of "Winslow," the simplicity of the jokes are very pure.

Pooh's one-liners are insanely clever, too, and they're not just for the kids. "Grown-ups" should enjoy the movie as much as their children watching in the theatre.

The story is simple, the themes are simple. Some things I jotted down after I left the theatre that popped into my mind: Forgotten youth, indvidualism, friendship, and the purity of childhood. And even though there are a few more, those are the main things that really encompass what a parent should be thinking about after the movie.

A.A. Milne’s beloved books are not forgotten in this new tale of 'Christopher Robin,' played by Ewan McGregor. Now, Christopher has a wife and daughter Madeline in his life. But seeing Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, and the rest of the gang on the big screen will be as nostalgic as it gets.

I was unsure of the "live action" versions of the characters when I saw the trailers, but you get used to them pretty quickly. They are just as you remember them.

Just under two hours, 'Christopher Robin' is a great movie for parents if you want to laugh, and for the kids if all you need is a simple tale. There may be some flaws in the complexity of the story-telling and some unnecessary stoylines, but all you need to do is not think too hard about it.

After all, "The very best something comes from doing nothing." And that's coming from a self-proclaimed "bear of very simple mind," Winnie The Pooh. I'd listen to him. Pooh is actually kind of profound.

Take my advice. If you haven't seen this movie, the very best day to go is today. At the very least, its something you haven't done before, and exploring and discovering is half the fun!

Ben At The Box Office rating: 4 out of 5 Buckets of popcorn