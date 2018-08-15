2018 Cleveland Feast Of The Assumption Festival in Little Italy Information

Here's everything you need to know about Little Italy's Feast!

Hours:

Wednesday, August 15 – Noon to 11 pm (Solemn Mass at 10 am/Procession following Mass)

Thursday, August 16 – 6 pm to 11 pm

Friday, August 17 – 6 pm to Midnight

Saturday, August 18 - Noon to Midnight

Note: there is no Sunday this year!

There will be an evening festival which the Holy Rosary Church describes as: "The Feast closes with an evening procession on Saturday, August 18 th following the 8 pm Mass --- and begins at Holy Rosary Church at 9:30 p.m. This procession heads up Mayfield Road to E. 123 rd street and returns down Mayfield Road to the Church, followed by a closing prayer service. Fireworks will follow at approximately 10:00 p.m. in Tony Brush Park."

Little Italy's Full Restaurants and Buisnesses List:

Corbo’s Bakery

Guarino’s Restaurant

Kiss of the Hands

La Dolce Vita

Maxi’s

Mayfield Smoke Shop

Mia Bella

Murray Hill Market

Nido Italia Ristorante

Presti’s Bakery

Ray's Catering

TOLI (Tavern of Little Italy)

Trattoria

Holy Church Rosary also wants you to know that "Mayfield Road will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic during the Feast hours – beginning approximately one hour prior to the start times listed above. It will be opened about one hour after the Feast closes each night."

Parking will be limited, and you may have to walk a distance to get to the Feast. Please prepare for that.

More information can be found here!