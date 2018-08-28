The Cleveland National Weather Service Says This Summer May Be One Of The Hottest Summer Ever!

August 28, 2018
The Cleveland National Weather Service has reported that "Northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania may have a Top 10 warmest Summer on record from June 1st through August 31st which is meteorological summer. Akron currently sitting Top 4 warmest summer, Cleveland Top 8, Erie Top 4, and Toledo Top 9 warmest."

