Ed Sheeran Had A New Movie Out, Documenting His Time Writing 'Divide'

Ever wonder how Ed Sheeran writes a song? Or maybe an entire #1 album?

Look no further than the new documentary, 'Songwriter,' out today exclusively on Apple Music.

The film chronicles Sheeran's songwriting process for 'Divide,' which included the hits Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, and Perfect.

Ed is still touring in the United States, with a stop in nearby Detroit next Saturday, September 8th!

The review we have anonymously received on the doc is that the film is the "cutest thing I have ever seen."

Check 'Songwriter' out here if you have Apple Music!