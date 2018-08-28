Ed Sheeran Had A New Movie Out, Documenting His Time Writing 'Divide'
Its called 'Songwriter' and is out!
August 28, 2018
Ever wonder how Ed Sheeran writes a song? Or maybe an entire #1 album?
Look no further than the new documentary, 'Songwriter,' out today exclusively on Apple Music.
My cousin @murraycummings‘ film #Songwriter is out today on @applemusic, go check it out x
The film chronicles Sheeran's songwriting process for 'Divide,' which included the hits Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, and Perfect.
Ed is still touring in the United States, with a stop in nearby Detroit next Saturday, September 8th!
The review we have anonymously received on the doc is that the film is the "cutest thing I have ever seen."
Check 'Songwriter' out here if you have Apple Music!