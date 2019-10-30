Q104 invites you to kick off the Holiday Season at Crocker Park’s Annual Tree Lighting presented by Metro Lexus on Saturday, November 23 starting at 5 pm!

Enjoy a night full of vendors and exhibitors, family-friendly activities, plus entertainment and performances! Taking the stage will be your very own Cleveland artist Hayden Grove, local community groups, entertainment from the Ice Princesses and magic from David Anthony.

The 15th Annual Crocker Park Tree Lighting presented by Metro Lexus is November 23rd from 5 pm to 7:30 pm!

Jingle all the way to Crocker Park for the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the 50-foot Christmas tree with 200,000 choreographed lights. There will be live entertainment on the main stage, food trucks, serving up delicious eats, a vendor village, and much more.

Schedule of Events:

5pm

Vendor Village Opens and Main Stage Entertainment kicks off hosted by Star 102 Cleveland’s Jen and Tim Show and including entertainment by Ice Princesses, performances by Local Community Groups, music by Hayden Grove, and The Magic of David Anthony.

7:30pm

Santa arrives and lights up the 50-foot Christmas Tree with a choreographed music light show!