LaureLive 2019

CLEVELAND'S MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS JUNE 8-9, 2019

Laurel School, an all-girls (K-12) independent school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and the Cleveland-based Elevation Group announced today that LaureLive: Music with a Mission is set to return, for the fourth consecutive year, to Laurel’s gorgeous, 150-acre Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road, spanning Russell and Chester Townships, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, 2019.

The two-day, all-ages, family-friendly festival launched in 2016 with major international, national and regional acts including O.A.R., Grace Potter, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Andy Grammer, Elle King, X Ambassadors, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, ZZ Ward and 30 other musical artists. Year 2, in June 2017, featured Grammy Award-winner Gary Clark Jr., The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart, Young The Giant, NEEDTOBREATHE, Cleveland native Kate Voegele and many others. 2018's edition of LaureLive included: Foster The People, Brandi Carlile, Fitz & The Tantrums, Cold War Kids, Trombone Shorty, Stephen Marley, Lauv, Daya and many more.

"We've been working very hard in an effort to deliver the biggest and best lineup yet," said LaureLive executive producer Denny Young. "We believe that LaureLive fans are going to absolutely love our lineup in 2019. It's pretty awesome to see the artists that want to play LaureLive!"

The festival plans to announce all acts early in the new year.

For those LaureLive fans and music enthusiasts who want to get a head start and purchase tickets at the best value price ($59 for an adult single day ticket, $85 for an adult two-day ticket + special pricing for children 3-10 and VIP TICKETS), there are a limited number of Early-Bird Discount Tickets available now at:

Price increases will begin the day the full lineup is announced.

​​Date ​ Single Day Adult ​Single Day Child ​Weekend Adult ​Weekend Child

​Starting Nov. 8 $59 $15 $85 $25

Mid-January $75 $20 $115 ​$35

March 1, 2019 $85 $25 $125 $40

June 1, 2019 $95 $30 $140 ​ $45

A family of four, buying "Early-Bird" weekend tickets now vs. purchasing tickets in March, will save a minimum of $110 and possibly more. Children two years of age and under are admitted for free. Pricing now will be the lowest cost available and limited in number.

VIP weekend ticket packages are on sale now as well. Special offers for the Laurel School community will become available when the artist lineup is revealed.