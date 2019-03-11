Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida: Summer Amphitheater Tour

Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida are coming to Blossom Music Centeron August 15th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 15th at 10 am.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Mar 11, 2019) – Music icons Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida have announced they will be hitting the road together for an epic tour across North America. The Billboard chart-topping hitmakers will join forces to bring a show like no other to outdoor amphitheater stages all summer long. Fans can expect an incredible, non-stop party with each artist delivering hit after hit all night long.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city outing will kick off July 23 in Tuscaloosa, AL at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, Austin and more before wrapping August 31 in Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12th at 12pm local time until Thursday, March 14th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.