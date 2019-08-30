All The Steps You Need To Walk Down The Aisle. Dream. Desire. Do. I Do, at Bridal Fair®.

2019 Star 102 Veils & Tails Bridal Fair® at Red Space (2400 Superior Ave.) in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

Calling all future Brides and Grooms - Make plans to join us from 5pm-8pm on Wednesday, September 25th for an intimate evening filled with the latest bridal trends, food samples and engagement with Cleveland’s best wedding experts all in one location. Veils & Tails provides brides-and-grooms-to-be with dedicated attention on planning their big day together.

TICKETS:

Advance Tickets: Pre-Registered/Pre-Paid: $6; Pre-Registered/Pay-Onsite: $7; Onsite: $8

Discount available until 2pm on Wednesday 9/25

Here are some Hot Tips for the day:

Bring 50 address labels to put on your “Enter To Win” forms

Free Parking

Register in advance to help make check-in quick and simple! AND Get a Free Gift!

Guests will be treated to food samples, gift registry options, venue opportunities and more!

To purchase tickets, all major credit cards accepted (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover) plus debit cards, check and cash. Make checks out to ‘Bridal Fair’.

Special Thanks To Red Space

Thanks to our participating vendors!

02 Entertainment | American Commodore Dress Shoppe | American Commodore Tuxedo | Bridal Registry Inc. | Caskey Coblentz Insurance | Fowlers Mill Golf | Hello Fresh | Infocus Studios | Ladies and Gentlemen Salon & Spa | Marengo Luxury Spa | Michaelangelo’s Italian Restaurant | New York Life - Northern Ohio | Ohio State Waterproofing | Perfectly Celebrated | Pulseart Media | Punch Bowl Social | Pure Romance | Red Space | Red Tail Golf Club Course | Star 102 | Trilogy Salon and Spa | Vantage Financial



More to be announced!

If you're interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor please contact Jeremy Levine at jeremy.levine@entercom.com or call 216-861-1487