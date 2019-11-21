The Elevation Group, creators and producers of Cleveland's only annual multi-stage, multi-act international contemporary music festival announced today the festival's new name and new location. The festival's new name is WonderStruck In Cleveland, and the event will move from its previous location at Laurel School's Butler Campus in Russell and Chester Townships to the the campus of Lakeland Community College in the gorgeous Cleveland suburb of Kirtland, complete with onsite parking for many festival attendees.

Lakeland Community College sits on 400 acres of picturesque, rolling, wooded countryside and is home to the historic Mooreland Mansion. Enrolling more than 10,000 students annually, Lakeland has hosted many major events throughout its history, including training camps for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers and performances by the Cleveland Orchestra.

The WonderStruck lineup will be announced in mid-January, and festival fans can expect a similar musical vibe to the previous four years. At that time, Elevation will release the official poster and festival art. The 2020 lineup will be the biggest in the five-year history of the festival - with artists boasting a combined monthly listenership on Spotify of over 100 million people - more than double the number of Spotify fans in any other year.

As always, the lineup will represent multiple countries from around the world. Past performers have included: Grammy Award winners Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Stephen Marley and Brandi Carlile; Grammy nominees Foster The People, Trombone Shorty and Hozier; plus Lewis Capaldi, The Head and The Heart, Fitz & The Tantrums, Michael Franti, AJR, Grace Potter, X Ambassadors, Young The Giant, Cold War Kids, Judah & The Lion, Magic Giant and many others.

Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now

All festival tickets and parking passes are available at www.wonderstruckfest.com.

Full weekend, Early Bird 2020 tickets are on sale now. And today thru Sunday night, weekend tickets cost only $65 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-10. Starting Monday, November 25, full weekend tickets will be priced at $85 for adults and $25 for children ages 3-10, which is the exact same price as 2019 Early Bird tickets. Weekend VIP tickets are also on sale now.

Secure "best price" tickets today for WonderStruck 2020!

Early Bird Prices Will Increase this Monday, November 25, 2019. Over The Next 5 Months Prices Will Be As Follows.