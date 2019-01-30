18 Things You Didn't Know About Groundhog Day

Each year on February 2nd, we look forward to a furry little critter's prediction of the year to come. Will winter be here longer than we'd like? Will spring arrive early?

It all depends on whether or not a groundhog sees his shadow. Well... sort of. It's folklore but some people are firm believers in this theory.

If February 2nd is a day filled with clouds and there is no shadow to be seen, spring will come early. If the sun is shining, ironically enough, this means that winter will continue for another six weeks.

Here are some other fun facts you can share with friends about Groundhog Day celebrations: