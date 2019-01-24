Hozier & Sheryl Crow headline LaureLive 2019! LaureLive's biggest lineup yet including the triumphant return of Trombone Shorty, and appearances by Dirty Heads, indie pop hitmakers AJR, Lake Street Dive, and more!

Weekend festival passes, single-day tickets and vip go on sale tomorrow, Friday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m.!

Saturday, June 8 will see Hozier headline an incredible day of music. Hozier is an award-winning musician, singer and songwriter from Ireland. His debut studio album includes the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated anthem “Take Me To Church.” One of the most “in demand” artists today, he has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The TODAY Show, and more. It has been nearly four years since Hozier made his debut appearance in Cleveland and his new album, Wasteland, Baby! drops in March.

Dirty Heads, Moon Taxi, MisterWives, COIN, Dennis Lloyd and many more join Hozier on Saturday.

Sunday, June 9 will be headlined by nine-time Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow. Her ten studio albums have sold 50 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top-10 and five were certified for multi-platinum sales. Her hit singles include “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun,” “Everyday is a Winding Road,” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” and she has contributed to many movie soundtracks.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, whose 2018 LaureLive performance was arguably the finest set in the history of LaureLive will return on Sunday, June 9. Other Sunday performers include: Lake Street Dive, AJR, Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela and Akron natives Red Sun Rising plus others.

Weekend Festival Passes, Single-Day Tickets and VIP tickets go on sale Friday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at LaureLive.com and Ticketfly.com

