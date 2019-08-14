Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida Setlists
Amy Sussman
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Amy Sussman
Amy Sussman
Amy Sussman
Amy Sussman
Amy Sussman
Amy Sussman
Thursday, August 15th at Blossom Music Center
NELLY:
- Party People
- E.I.
- Shake Ya Tailfeather
- Air Force Ones
- Country Grammar
- Ride Wit Me
- Cruise
- Over and Over
- The Fix
- Grillz
- Move That Body
- Tipsy
- Hot in Herre
- Dilemma
- Just a Dream
FLO RIDA:
- GDFR
- Good Feeling
- Right Round
- Whistle
- In the Ayer
- Where Them Girls At
- Low
- Club Can't Handle Me
- My Body
- Up
- Wild Ones
- My House
- Snack
TLC:
- What About Your Friends
- Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg
- Diggin' on You
- Silly Ho
- Baby-Baby-Baby
- FanMail
- Joy Ride
- Unpretty
- Hat 2 Da Back / Kick Your Game / Girl Talk
- Red Light Special
- It's Sunny
- Way Back
- Creep
- No Scrubs
- Waterfalls