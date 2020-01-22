Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Third Eye Blind and Brittany Howard are set to headline WonderStruck 2020!

The Elevation Group, creators and producers of WonderStruck in Cleveland - Cleveland's music festival - announced today the 2020 lineup. The fifth annual music fest will take place June 6-7, 2020 at the event's new venue, Lakeland Community College located in the gorgeous Cleveland suburb of Kirtland, complete with onsite parking for many festival attendees.

WonderStruck 2020 will feature the festival's biggest lineup yet featuring Grammy Award winners Portugal. The Man, Ohio's own Walk The Moon, the Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, and the multi-platinum selling, California-based Third Eye Blind. WonderStruck is honored to present Brittany Howard's first Cleveland area performance. Howard, the frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, is the recipient of four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations (including two in 2020). Detroit's Quinn XCII and LA's Saint Motel will bring their infectious, high energy performances to this year's event and for the third straight year, we welcome back Grammy nominee and a Cleveland festival mainstay, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Additional bands appearing at WonderStruck include: Shaed, a Washington D.C.-based trio with the hit song "Trampoline," The Airborne Toxic Event making their first Cleveland appearance since a sold-out show at Trinity Cathedral in 2015, Surfaces who performed a sold-out show at Cleveland's House of Blues earlier this month, The Regrettes and American singer/songwriter Matt Maeson ("Cringe," "Go Easy"). Getting the award for travelling the furthest is Australia's Atlas Genius ("Trojans"). The Vindys, Julia Thompson, The Empty Pockets and The Floorwalkers will represent Cleveland and Cousin Simple joins from Columbus.

Lakeland Community College provides WonderStruck fans the ideal setting for a music festival with 400 acres of picturesque, rolling, wooded countryside located in Remarkable Lake County, Ohio - Remarkable experiences begin here - and is home to the historic Mooreland Mansion. Enrolling more than 10,000 students annually, Lakeland has hosted many major events throughout its history, including training camps for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers and performances by the Cleveland Orchestra.