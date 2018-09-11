Giant Eagle Employee Eats $9,200 Worth Of Deli Meat

Do you like salami so much that you would eat a few slices a day, every day?

Well, for one local Giant Eagle employee, that was the case, and it might cost her a pretty penny.

According to the Canton Repository, "an employee with a taste for ham and salami was accused of stealing $9,200 worth of deli meat from the Giant Eagle [...] in Lawrence Township."

$9,200!? That would cover a lot of our groceries for a long time.

While admitting to the theft last week, no charges have been formally filed ... yet.

Reportedly, the employee at the local grocery store chain ate about three to five slices of ham per day. And the occasional slice of salami.

What an interesting story happening right in our backyard.