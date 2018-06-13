'Incredibles 2' Is A Family-Friendly Nostalgic Thrill Ride

In 2004, a young 12-year-old boy saw The Incredibles in theaters and was swept off his feet. The animation, the score, the story, the way he could relate to Dash, all of it was amazing.

14 years later, that 26-year-old is me, and Incredibles 2 had an equal impact on me, if for no other reason then bringing back a whole bunch of nostalgia.

In Incredibles 2, we've still got the same old Parr family, but now with some super hero experience under their belts.

Bob Parr (aka Dad & Mr. Incredible) and Helen Parr (aka Mom & Elastigirl) are back, and leave off right where they left off in the earlier film, fighting against crime with their son Dash and daughter Violet.

All the while, of course, trying to baby-sit the youngest Parr, Jack-Jack.

Incredibles 2 introduces a new villain, The Screenslaver, but the themes are mostly the same as the first film. Family, trust, loyalty.

However, you will see a significant amount of more action for the women of this film, with Elastigirl and Violet taking the lead for a lot of scenes.

With Mr. Incredible being the main character of The Incredibles, its a breathe of fresh air to see Elastigirl get her chance in the spotlight.

Without getting too much into the plot, there's no Bond-villain-esque island in this one, but rather, our setting is the city. And be prepared for a whole slew of new 'supers' who are part of the story! You'll grow to like them.

When the original was released, there weren't many super hero movies out at the time, which made The Incredibles seem special to me. Especially for a young audience. With so many Marvel and D.C. Universe comic book and super hero movies dominating the box office nowadays, you'd think Incredibles 2 would get lost ... but on the contrary, I think it will stand out.

If you're a parent, you're going to be blown away by the score of Michael Giacchino. Every scene, whether its a calm conversation, a funny family moment, or edge-of-your-seat-action, is composed to grab your full attention.

And then there's the visuals. No wonder Incredibles 2 took 14 years to make! You can see every detail on every character, which almost makes you forget you're watching a cartoon.

With striking visuals and mid-century architecture on some new houses and buildings, there's enough on the screen for any parent to enjoy.

If you're taking your kids, the humor alone is enough to make the hour and 58 minutes fly by. With baby Jack-Jack having a bigger role in Incredibles 2, and I won't spoil any of the fun for you, there isn't a moment where he's on screen where you won't be smiling.

From some of the newer characters to your old favorites like the Incredible family, there's plenty to like. Even the humor is aimed towards the kids, but the adults will absolutely love the subtlety of it.

"Things are about to get weird," as Mr. Incredible says in the film, but by the end of the movie, every single little moment will be worth it.

The Incredibles was unique. Incredibles 2 will also have a special place in your heart. Trust me.

You're not going to want to miss out on Incredibles 2! In theaters Friday.

Ben At The Box Office rating: 4.5 Buckets of popcorn