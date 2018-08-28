3 Fun Recipes For Your Labor Day Party

Yummy!

August 28, 2018
Lifestyle

Patriotic Deviled Eggs. All you need to make this appetizer more patriotic is a little bit of food coloring! Here's a quick and simple recipe.

Patriotic Puppy Chow. A quick snack mix that incorporates both savory, salty and sweet! Click here for recipe.

American Flag Fruit Kabobs. Colorful, easy AND healthy. Click here for recipe. Or you can always skip the skewer and just make a colorful fruit plate!

This is my fabulous fruit tray I made for a party today! I am having a Pinterest moment! Watermelon, blueberries and pepper jack cheese cubes. #july4th #summer2018---- #americanflagfruit #patrioticfruit #4thofjuly2018

A post shared by Jennifer Wyrick (@jennrestoration) on

For more fun patriotic snacks, click here.

 

