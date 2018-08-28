3 Fun Recipes For Your Labor Day Party

Patriotic Deviled Eggs. All you need to make this appetizer more patriotic is a little bit of food coloring! Here's a quick and simple recipe.

#patrioticdeviledeggs A post shared by Double Heart Events & Catering (@_dhcatering) on Jul 4, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

Patriotic Puppy Chow. A quick snack mix that incorporates both savory, salty and sweet! Click here for recipe.

#patrioticpuppychow #independaceday A post shared by Cheyenne Schlecht (@cheyschlecht) on Jul 4, 2015 at 2:00pm PDT

American Flag Fruit Kabobs. Colorful, easy AND healthy. Click here for recipe. Or you can always skip the skewer and just make a colorful fruit plate!

