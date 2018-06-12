What You Need To Know About Lorain County’s King of Wings

Jen Kennedy from Visit Lorain County came by the show to talk about what to expect!

Lorain County’s King of Wings happens from June 21 through July 1, where you vote for the best wings in Lorain County!

Only one restaurant will crowned the King of Wings.

From June 21-July 1 participating restaurants will offer a pound of “competition” wings for just $7. (sorry, regular menu wings do not count)

$1 off a selectedOhio Craft Beer, draft (until 9:00pm). (The brand and style of Ohio Craft beer is pre-determined by the restaurant and cannot be substituted for another brand/style.)

Pick up a ballot at participating restaurants order the competition wings and vote for your favorite.

The Contest:

Pick up a ballot at a participating restaurant and order the competition wing. Have your passport signed by each restaurant you visit. (Sorry, an order of wings off the regular menu does not count.)

Vote for one restaurant! Before you cast your vote:

You must have tried the restaurant’s wings and gotten a stamp for that restaurant

All information must be provided for your vote to count

Submit your ballot to a participating restaurant or Visit Lorain County by July 6. Passports can be submitted: in person at 8025 Leavitt Road, Amherst, 44001 during regular business hours By mail to: King of Wings, 8025 Leavitt Road, Amherst, OH 44001 By snapping a picture of both sides and emailing it to: [email protected]

The restaurant that receives the most votes will be crowned the King of Wings

T-shirts will be given to the first 300 people who visit 6 or more participating restaurants. (first come, first serve. Adult sizes up to XXL)

For more information visit www.visitloraincounty.com/kingofwings!