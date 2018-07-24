Megabus Is Bringing Back Cleveland To New York Trips!
July 24, 2018
The Megabus is back with an overnight trip from Cleveland to New York City with tickets for as low as a dollar.
It starts this Thursday and will run from Thursdays to Sundays. There will be one rest stop along the way.
The bus will leave Cleveland at 11:59pm and will arrive in New York at 8:45 in the morning.
Return trips will depart New York at 10:15pm and arrive in Cleveland at 7am.
They believe the route will apeal to college students, shoppers and day-trippers. The stop in Cleveland will be 2115 East 22nd St., while you'll be dropped off close to the intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street.
