Shawn Mendes Performs Tonight On NBC!

The NFL kicks off its 2018 season at 7:30 p.m. tonight!

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will perform live before the game at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

Shawn Mendes' performance will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Philadelphia from 7:30-8:10 p.m. ET on NBC and NFL Network.

From the NFL: "The musical performance is part of the celebration to kick off the 2018 season and to honor the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles. This is the 17th consecutive Kickoff celebration to start the season and the 14th time the NFL has saluted the Super Bowl champions with the opening game in their stadium on a Thursday in prime time."