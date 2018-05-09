Skip to main content
Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Added to the List of Performers for Billboard Music Awards
One of the biggest nights in all of music keeps getting even bigger!
Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
NBC and Dick Clark Productions made the announcement today (May 7).
BTS Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
It’s official! K-Pop stars BTS will be performing during the Billboard Music Awards . In fact, the performance will mark the world TV premiere of a new single from the insanely popular band.
VOTE: Top Social Artist - 2018 Billboard Music Awards
The nominees are: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and BTS. Who should win the award?
Kelly Clarkson Will Host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
This marks the first time that the "Piece By Piece" singer will host an awards ceremony.
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar Lead Pack of Billboard Music Award Nominations
Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift lead the pack of nominations for this star-studded event.
