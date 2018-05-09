Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Added to the List of Performers for Billboard Music Awards

One of the biggest nights in all of music keeps getting even bigger!
Read More

Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

NBC and Dick Clark Productions made the announcement today (May 7).
Read More

BTS Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

It’s official! K-Pop stars BTS will be performing during the Billboard Music Awards . In fact, the performance will mark the world TV premiere of a new single from the insanely popular band.
Read More

VOTE: Top Social Artist - 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The nominees are: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and BTS. Who should win the award?
Read More

Kelly Clarkson Will Host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

This marks the first time that the "Piece By Piece" singer will host an awards ceremony.
Read More

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar Lead Pack of Billboard Music Award Nominations

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift lead the pack of nominations for this star-studded event.
Read More