Watch Magic Giant Talk About The Vibe And Love At LaureLive
Watch as Jack and Morgan interview the L.A. based band Magic Giant and talk about return to LaureLive for another year, what the peace and love and togetherness means at music festivals, and they play 'Heads Up' with us too!
Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Festival Weather and Getting To Work With Gorillaz at LaureLive
Watch as Jack and Morgan interview Rag 'n' Bone Man at LaureLive 2018 talking about tattoos, beards, working with Gorillaz, coming from Bonaroo, and more! Plus, the pair plays a game 'Hot or Not' with Rag 'n' Bone Man. Watch it here!