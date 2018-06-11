LaureLive

Here's the latest from Q104 on Cleveland's Music Festival!

Watch Magic Giant Talk About The Vibe And Love At LaureLive

Watch as Jack and Morgan interview the L.A. based band Magic Giant and talk about return to LaureLive for another year, what the peace and love and togetherness means at music festivals, and they play 'Heads Up' with us too!
Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Festival Weather and Getting To Work With Gorillaz at LaureLive

Watch as Jack and Morgan interview Rag 'n' Bone Man at LaureLive 2018 talking about tattoos, beards, working with Gorillaz, coming from Bonaroo, and more! Plus, the pair plays a game 'Hot or Not' with Rag 'n' Bone Man. Watch it here!
PICS: Rag'n'Bone Man At LaureLive

PICS: Magic Giant at LaureLive 2018

PICS: Matisyahu At LaureLive

What a perfect Sunday afternoon!
Watch Jack & Morgan Attempt Yoga At LaureLive

Omg... better luck next time, guys.
PICS: LaureLive Yoga with MAGIC GIANT

Jack and Morgan took a stab at yoga... it was, um, interesting.
PICS: Fitz & The Tantrums at LaureLive 2018

Watch Foster The People Play 'Guess That Person' At LaureLive

Check out Foster the People before LaureLive 2018 playing a fun "Peep Those People" game with Jeremiah backstage before they hit the stage!
