Last Minute Things To Do This Summer In Cleveland

Looking to get the most of summer before August comes around?

Look no further than this list for the best things to do in Cleveland!

Cleveland Art Museum

The new 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' is all the rage in Cleveland! From the Art Museum: "The exhibition spans the range of Kusama’s work, from her groundbreaking paintings and performances of the 1960s, when she staged polka-dot “Happenings” in the streets of New York, to her widely admired immersive installations and the US debut of her recent series of paintings." Click here for information on how to get tickets.

Hamilton

Don't throw away your shot! The highly anticipated debut of Hamilton in Cleveland at Playhouse Square is this week, and goes through the end of August. For more information on the show all about the $10 Founding Father, click here. You also could win a shot at $10 tickets!

Asian Lantern Festival

Running from July 19th through August 19th, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Asian Lantern Festival is going to be the talk of the town. Featuring over 40 larger than life, colorful, customized lantern displays, the Asian Lantern Festival is an event not to be missed. In addition to the brilliant lanterns, get a taste of Asian culture with authentic cuisine, craft market and live performances while surrounded by your favorite zoo animals after hours. More info here.

Cleveland Flea

The Cleveland Flea is hands down the best spot to go to on perfect Saturday mornings in the Northeast Ohio summers. Whether you're a treasure hunter or a foodie, there are always great deals to be head. Maybe you'll be even see a very good doggo or two! The final summer dates are August 11th and September 8th! Get more information on the Flea here.

Crocker Wine Festival

Held Friday, September 14 from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 from 2-10 p.m., along South Main Street, the Crocker Park Wine Festival showcases over 150 wines from local, national and international producers as well as dozens of craft beers and spirits. Guests can sip and sample on site and learn about each wine from representatives and volunteers as well as enjoy live music from local bands including Funkology and Jump the Gun and delicious food from local restaurants! Get tickets here.

Cleveland Air Show

What's a Labor Day in Cleveland without the Air Show? This year's theme is "Altitude with Attitude" and once again features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They're the coolest! Dates this year are September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Learn more and get tickets here.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Another Labor Day weekend staple in Cleveland, the annual Oktoberfest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds are a can't miss event for live entertainment and partying! Kids under 12 and under get in free, and there is also free parking. There are lots of beer vendors and even some new activities this year. Get more information on what's happening here.

Cuyahoga County Fair

Running August 7th through the 12th, the Cuyahoga County Fair has grown in 2018. Now featuring new rides, more to choose from for the kids, Rock The House Live!, and Alpaca yoga, there is plenty to do. There's also plenty of days and times to check out for discounts!

Cedar Point

​It's summer fun like no other! Cedar Point is the perfect escape for any roller coaster junkie, and the new Cedar Point Shores has got to be one of the best waterparks out there! You know what you're getting when you head into Cedar Point for the day, so consider going one last time before the kids head back to school.