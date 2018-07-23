Twins Days Festival Returns To Twinsburg August 4-5

Located 25 miles southeast of Cleveland, Twinsburg plays host to thousands of twins from all over the world. Non-twins are also welcome.

Saturday morning kicks off with the Double Take parade. Activities during the day will include twins contests, twins talent show; twins research area, twins group photo, entertainment, arts & crafts and twin related/sponsored booths, small amusement rides and games, and a spectacular fireworks show. Also available are food concessions and official souvenirs Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday morning’s activities include the Twins Days 5K Run and Fun Walk benefiting the Melanoma Education Initiative. During the day the activities will be the same as Saturday’s with the exception of the parade and fireworks.

The 2018 Twins Days Festival will be held August 4th and 5th!

This annual international event is recorded as the Largest Annual Gathering of Twins in the World by the Guinness Book of World Records. The event is held at Glen Chamberlain Park, 10270 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087.

Admission to the grounds for the public, non-registered twins, and families of registered twins is $4.00/person per day; children 5 & under are for free. Admission is also free to Twinsburg residents, with proof of residency.

Twins are encouraged to register at the festival to be able to participate in the twins related activities and to be included in the official count. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Twins Days web site at www.twinsdays.org. The twins can also register at the festival site.

For more information visit www.twinsdays.org.