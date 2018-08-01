Thinking About Going To Browns Training Camp? There's Plenty Of Fun To Be Had!

2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp is going strong at the team’s facility in Berea! There's so much to do there!

Tickets remain available to select training camp practices. Click here to find out how to get them.

Even for sessions for which all tickets have been distributed, Browns fans who have not yet secured tickets are still welcome to attend camp in Berea on a walk-up basis, as space permits.

After introducing a new training camp layout last year – highlighted by new seating options with improved sightlines – the Browns have incorporated more seats again this year to accommodate fans, in addition to standing room on field level.

Last year, the Browns incorporated new fan friendly elements to training camp, including the Browns Play Football! field zone, a 40-yard dash area and photo opportunities with “BROWNS” letters and team-branded gloves, to complement other family friendly and football focused activities.

This year, the Browns have also added vertical jump testing, life-size banners where fans can compare their measurements to current Browns players – RB Duke Johnson Jr., DL Myles Garrett and QB Tyrod Taylor – and oversized bobbleheads of Pro Football Hall of Famers OT/K Lou Groza and QB Otto Graham and legendary Browns alumni QB Bernie Kosar and OL Joe Thomas.

In 2018, Browns fans will once again be offered free water to ensure they stay hydrated throughout camp. Fans may visit the Deja Blue cooling station on the east side of the facility to recharge and receive free water, courtesy of Deja Blue.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2018. More details on opportunities for Browns fans who come to training camp practices are included below.

When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

Cleveland Browns player autographs

Select Browns players will sign autographs following each training camp session.

Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive (July 28)

On Saturday, July 28, the Browns will support the Northeast Ohio community by hosting the Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive at 12 sites across Northern Ohio to benefit the American Red Cross, which provides fans an opportunity to participate in the First and Ten volunteering movement. Browns alumni will be on site at select locations, where all presenting donors will receive two upper level tickets to the Browns-Eagles game on Aug. 23 and a commemorative Browns First and Ten T-shirt (while supplies last), as well as have the chance to win Browns memorabilia and passes to a select training camp session. The Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive continues to be among the largest blood drives to aid Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by giving back for at least 10 hours each year. By giving blood, fans are contributing to the First and Ten movement by helping others in need. To schedule an appointment, visit Redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “BROWNS” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). For more information, visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Browns Give Back – Browns First and Ten tent

On the east side of the facility, Browns fans can pledge to #give10 and join the team’s First and Ten volunteering movement. During training camp, fans will have the opportunity to sign the First and Ten Banner, as well as receive orange #give10 wristbands to be unified with others through volunteering. Browns First and Ten community partners will also be present at camp to share opportunities for how fans can give back within their communities. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer to help their communities by giving back for at least 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual’s city across the globe, as well as the franchise’s local community. Browns fans have pledged nearly 2 million hours of volunteering to help their communities, including coaches, players and staff. Fans can also engage with @Browns and @BrownsGiveBack to share their stories of how they #give10, and one fan will be selected as a First and Ten Coin Toss Captain at a game this year. The Browns also highlight participants throughout the year on the team’s website, through social media accounts and during home games each season.

Browns Play Football! Field Zone

The Browns Play Football! Field Zone will return to the northeast corner of the facility, where the team will lead fans in youth football drills each day. After completing the non-contact passing, receiving and agility drills, participants will have the opportunity to be featured in a Browns Play Football! Photo Gallery on www.ClevelandBrowns.com.

Browns Play Football! Jersey Days

Launched in 2016, the Cleveland Browns will continue Play Football! Jersey days in 2018 for local youth and high school football teams at training camp as the Browns encourage coaches and teammates to attend practices together. Teams that register for practice sessions through Browns youth football and wear team jerseys to camp will receive special gifts when arriving at camp, as well as other engaging opportunities with the Browns. August is Play Football! Month, when teams across the NFL will celebrate all youth and high school football players and coaches. For more information, visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Discount Drug Mart (July 26-27, Aug. 1-2, Aug. 12-13)

An associate partner of 2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp, Discount Drug Mart will offer giveaways such as key chains, footballs, koozies and more when fans visit and spin Discount Drug Mart’s prize wheel.

University Hospitals

Throughout camp, University Hospitals and its Healthy Fan program will host select screenings, sign-ups or giveaways. University Hospitals will also provide t-shirts to fans on Thursday, July 26 at the group’s tent and Saturday, July 28 when entering the facility (while supplies last). On select dates (July 27, July 29, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4), Browns fans may also visit University Hospitals’ tent for a free health screening, including non-fasting cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure testing.

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns flagship radio station, will broadcast live during open sessions from the northwest corner of the Browns facility. The Fan will also host an interactive station at training camp with an interactive photo booth with 92.3 The Fan.

Training Camp Daily, presented by 7UP

In 2018, Training Camp Daily, presented by 7UP, returns to Berea and will air regularly at night on SportsTime Ohio. The 30-minute show is hosted by Jim Donovan and features a breakdown of practice sessions and an interview with a Browns player each evening it airs.

Aramark and local food and beverage offerings

During camp, Aramark will serve fans tasty food and beverage options, including stadium fare at fan-friendly prices. Additionally, multiple Cleveland-area food trucks will be on site this year to provide guests diverse dining choices.

Deja Blue cooling station

When Browns fans are looking to relax, they can visit the Deja Blue cooling station, located on the compound’s east fence, to rest in the shade with a pleasant mist. Deja Blue will also provide free water to fans throughout training camp on the east side of the facility to ensure fans stay hydrated.

Browns merchandise

Throughout camp, Browns fans can purchase team gear at the indoor Pro Shop to prepare for the 2018 season. Exclusive training camp items will be available at this location during open sessions, as well as many items that are ideal for post-practice autographs. The Pro Shop will also offer Browns fans free shipping on future orders placed for custom jerseys.

Browns Puppy Pound

For the fourth consecutive year, the Dawg Pound will have the opportunity to meet local animals in need of homes at the Browns Puppy Pound. Since the program’s launch, more than 220 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. Click here for more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129).

Paramount (July 26-27, July 30, Aug. 1-3, Aug. 6-7, Aug. 13-15)

Through Paramount Advantage’s Dawg Pound Healthy Rewards Program, eligible fans who complete an annual check-up can enter to win Browns prizes and the opportunity to win unique Browns VIP experiences.

Universal Windows Direct (July 26-30, Aug. 1-2, Aug. 4, Aug. 12, Aug. 14)

Universal Windows Direct will hold an interactive games area and will offer Browns fans an opportunity to win tickets to select games at FirstEnergy Stadium this season.

JACK Cleveland Casino (July 29, Aug. 12)

JACK Cleveland Casino will provide giveaways for eligible fans, including t-shirts, water bottles, keychains, sunglasses and more.

Military Appreciation Day (Aug. 2)

As an extension of the Browns’ year-round commitment to individuals who serve the country, a group of military members representing all branches and their families were invited to training camp to be recognized by the Browns through the USO of Northern Ohio. The USO of Northern Ohio is a community partner of the First and Ten movement. Arby’s will also provide lunch to the special guests.

Fifth Third Bank (Aug. 3)

On Friday, Aug. 3, Fifth Third will provide seat cushions to the first 1,500 fans to arrive at training camp as they enter the facility.

2018 Browns training camp schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 1

3-5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2

3-5:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3

4-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4

4-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5

No practice

Monday, Aug. 6

3-5:55 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 7

3-5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

No practice

Thursday, Aug. 9

Pre-season game 1: at NY Giants, 7 pm on News 5

Friday, Aug. 10

No practice

Saturday, Aug. 11

No practice

Sunday, Aug. 12

3-5:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 13

3-5:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

3-5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

2:35-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

No practice

Friday, Aug. 17

Pre-season game 2: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 pm on News 5

Saturday, Aug. 18

No practice

Sunday, Aug. 19

Closed practice

Monday, Aug. 20

Closed practice

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Closed practice

# Annual Cleveland Browns Blood Drive*All practice dates and times include team walkthroughs and are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public for space reasons.

2018 CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP

PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*Subject to change at team’s discretion.

DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING

From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn left onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.