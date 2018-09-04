The Next Bachelor Has Reportedly Been Chosen

Who will it be!?

September 4, 2018
Who will be ABC's next Bachelor?

In recent interviews, Chris Harrison says that there were at least six potential leading men and that this decision was extremely hard.

Some of the front runners included...

Grocery store Joe.

had to stop and stair

A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on

Jason Tartick

No need to pontificate, just very grateful ----. @bacheloretteabc

A post shared by Jason Tartick (@jason_tartick) on

Blake Horstmann

Yup I’m the Horse Guy. Yup you read that right my last name is Horstmann...You Can’t make this stuff up. If you want to join me on my search for love or you want to see if I make a fool of myself on national television tune in Monday May 28 on ABC. Either way I’m fine with it. Also➡️ for the real reason you came here. @thebacheloretteabc @bacheloretteabc #Bradley #heregoesnothing ----‍♂️

A post shared by Blake Horstmann (@balockaye.h) on

But according to Reality Steve... the next Bachelor is....

Smile more

A post shared by Colton S. Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on

Which doesn't make a whole lot of sense... because this season in Paradise, him and Tia Booth were hot and heavy.

Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise. Don’t settle for anything less than the world, because that’s what you deserve. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner.

A post shared by Colton S. Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on

Never ever regret following your heart. Things may not always work out as you planned, but they always work out as they should. Thankful that this chapter of our lives has ended so new chapters can begin. I truly wish you the best, C. #peaceoutparadise #hotdogsforever #thankseleven

A post shared by T I A B O O T H (@tiarachel91) on

Who do you want to be the next Bachelor??

