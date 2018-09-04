The Next Bachelor Has Reportedly Been Chosen

Who will be ABC's next Bachelor?

In recent interviews, Chris Harrison says that there were at least six potential leading men and that this decision was extremely hard.

Some of the front runners included...

Grocery store Joe.

had to stop and stair A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) on Aug 13, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

Jason Tartick

Blake Horstmann

But according to Reality Steve... the next Bachelor is....

Smile more A post shared by Colton S. Underwood (@coltonunderwood) on Aug 29, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

Which doesn't make a whole lot of sense... because this season in Paradise, him and Tia Booth were hot and heavy.

Who do you want to be the next Bachelor??