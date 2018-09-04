The Next Bachelor Has Reportedly Been Chosen
Who will it be!?
Who will be ABC's next Bachelor?
In recent interviews, Chris Harrison says that there were at least six potential leading men and that this decision was extremely hard.
Some of the front runners included...
Grocery store Joe.
Jason Tartick
No need to pontificate, just very grateful ----. @bacheloretteabc
Blake Horstmann
Yup I’m the Horse Guy. Yup you read that right my last name is Horstmann...You Can’t make this stuff up. If you want to join me on my search for love or you want to see if I make a fool of myself on national television tune in Monday May 28 on ABC. Either way I’m fine with it. Also➡️ for the real reason you came here. @thebacheloretteabc @bacheloretteabc #Bradley #heregoesnothing ----♂️
But according to Reality Steve... the next Bachelor is....
Which doesn't make a whole lot of sense... because this season in Paradise, him and Tia Booth were hot and heavy.
Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise. Don’t settle for anything less than the world, because that’s what you deserve. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner.
Never ever regret following your heart. Things may not always work out as you planned, but they always work out as they should. Thankful that this chapter of our lives has ended so new chapters can begin. I truly wish you the best, C. #peaceoutparadise #hotdogsforever #thankseleven
Who do you want to be the next Bachelor??