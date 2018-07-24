SNEAK-PEEK: Zac Brown Band Setlist
July 24, 2018
As we wait patiently for the Zac Brown Band to bring their Down The Rabbit Hole Live tour to the Blossom on August 2nd, let's take a look at what the setlist might look like:
- Knee Deep
- As She's Walking Away
- It's Not OK
- Sweet Annie
- Ants Marching (Dave Matthews Band cover)
- Quiet Your Mind
- Colder Weather / Take It to the Limit
- Day That I Die
- Isn't She Lovely / Neon
- My Old Man
- Keep Me in Mind
- The Longest Time (Billy Joel cover)
- Toes
- Whiskey's Gone
- Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen cover)
- Next to Me (Imagine Dragons cover)
- In My Blood (Mark O’Connor cover)
- Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles cover)
- With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover)
- Beautiful Drug
- Loving You Easy
- Chicken Fried
- Homegrown
- Cult of Personality / Bennie And The Jets / Tush / Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) / Black Magic Woman / Baby Got Back / Thunderstruck / Sabotage